Eight from Tamil Nadu arrested, Rs 4 lakh seized from possession

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The district police nabbed an eight-member gang belonging to Tamil Nadu and seized Rs 4 lakh worth of ganja from them on Wednesday.

On credible information, the Ongole (Rural) police, led by Circle Inspector Subba Rao, along with Addanki Circle Excise Enforcement Police staff, conducted vehicle checks on the National Highway, near Bollapalli, in Martur mandal of Prakasam district.

As part of this, the police intercepted two RTC buses at Bollapalli toll plaza which were travelling from Visakhapatnam to Chennai via Vijayawada and confiscated around 80 kg of banned ganja from the gang, which included a woman. Police have taken them into their custody. An investigation is on.