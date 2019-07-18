Home States Andhra Pradesh

Eight from Tamil Nadu arrested, Rs 4 lakh seized from possession

The district police nabbed  an eight-member gang belonging to Tamil Nadu and seized  Rs 4 lakh worth of ganja from them on Wednesday.

Published: 18th July 2019 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The district police nabbed an eight-member gang belonging to Tamil Nadu and seized  Rs 4 lakh worth of ganja from them on Wednesday.

On credible information, the Ongole (Rural) police, led by Circle Inspector Subba Rao, along with Addanki Circle Excise Enforcement Police staff, conducted vehicle checks on the National Highway, near Bollapalli, in Martur mandal of Prakasam district.  

As part of this, the police intercepted two RTC buses at Bollapalli toll plaza which were travelling from Visakhapatnam to Chennai via Vijayawada and confiscated around 80 kg of banned ganja from the gang, which included a woman. Police have taken them into their custody. An investigation is on.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp