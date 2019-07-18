Four taken into custody for ‘human sacrifice’

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Four persons, including two brothers, were picked up for questioning for their alleged involvement in the sensational triple murder case at Koditikita village in the district. The trio were allegedly offered as human sacrifice by suspected treasure hunters.

According to sources, police picked up two brothers of the same village and are questioning their links with treasure hunters in neighbouring Chittoor district. Two others were also taken into custody for questioning, sources said.

Police also stumbled upon evidence that some persons, suspected to be around eight, have partied near Shiva temple and they are suspecting their involvement in the killing.

Among the victims, Siva Reddy, who was employed as an ITI instructor till recently, and his sister Kamalamma, were overseeing the restoration of the temple. Siva Reddy had also formed a trust for the work. The third victim, Satya Laxmi, was sleeping in the temple on the outskirts of Koditikita.