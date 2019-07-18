Govt to issue another notice to Naidu’s house owner

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said that the State government was taking all measures to protect Krishna River by initiating action against all illegal structures along the flood bank (Karakatta). He said that notices would be once again issued to the owner of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s residence, L Ramesh, who sought time.

Replying to a question in the Legislative Council, Botcha noted that notices were served on 26 structures.

“The house in which former CM is residing is also illegal. They claim there are permits, but there is none. The owner sought time as he is in the US. After examining his reply, another notice, which is ready, will be issued. This is not vindictive politics. We are going by the rule book,” he said.