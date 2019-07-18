Guntur Municipal Corporation chief inspects roads

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) commissioner Srikesh B Lathkar inspected road and drainage works at Gorantla SC colony, JKC College Road and other areas of Guntur city on Wednesday.

During the inspection, Srikesh found that drainage works at SC colony in Gorantla were incomplete and directed the officers to complete the same. He also asked the engineers to take up second phase of road works at JKC College Road.