Issuance of List Darshan tickets stopped at Tirumala temple

TTD Trust Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy said that at the same time they had taken care of the VIP or protocol darshans.

Published: 18th July 2019 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 05:43 AM

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (File photo|EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Trust Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy on Wednesday announced that the TTD would not issue the List 1, 2 and 3 Darshan tickets henceforth.

Speaking to newsmen here, the TTD Chairman said, “We have taken a decision to abolish the existing List 1, 2 and 3 Darshan ticket issuing system from Wednesday onwards and no tickets will be issued henceforth.”

The TTD Chairman said that the decision was taken to provide darshan to more and more devotees at Tirumala. “We have taken the decision keeping in view Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s desire to enable more and more pilgrims to have hassle-free darshan,” he explained.

Subba Reddy said that at the same time they had taken care of the VIP or protocol darshans. “As on date, for VIPs, we are providing three-hour duration. Hence, we are going to reduce the VIP break time in a phased manner,” he said.

Clarifying on latest controversy, Subba Reddy said that he had instructed the TTD to establish an information centre at Amaravati also. “Even in Hyderabad, there is a TTD information centre and a small office set-up,” he added.

