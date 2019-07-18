Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jal Biradari opposes uranium mining in Krishna river

Stating that the country was facing a severe water crisis, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was emphasising on water conservation. In such a situation, was it necessary to take up mining.

Published: 18th July 2019 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

Krishna river (Photo | File/EPS)

Krishna river (Photo | File/EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Jal Biradari has opposed uranium mining in catchment areas of river Krishna in Nallamala forest in Srisailam. It said permission given for mining by the Union Ministry of Environment and Forest was in violation of the Article 21.

Addressing mediapersons here on Wednesday, Jal Biradari  national coordinator B Satyanarayana said uranium mining in Srisailam forests will lead to contamination of Krishna river water and this will impact not only the Amraabad tribals, but also a large number of people, who depend on the river for irrigation and drinking water.

The Jal Biradari national coordinator said the government should first seek nod from stakeholders before taking up uranium mining. He said uranium mining will lead to contamination of water and soil with radiation. He said the government should explain to the people about the side effects and precautions to be taken before venturing into mining.  The Centre should ensure protection of life, wildlife, marine life and environment by making relevant acts such as Radiation Exposure Compensation Act.

He said if the government goes ahead with its proposal of mining it would seek intervention of the Supreme Court in this regard. He  said when uranium mining was mooted in Kadapa and Meghalaya, it was suspended following stiff resistance from people.

Satyanarayana said they have written to the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the Prime Minister, the Chief Justice of India seeking their intervention to stop mining, which will impact the lives of thousands of people.

Stating that the country was facing a severe water crisis, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was emphasising on water conservation. In such a situation, was it necessary to take up mining.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jal Biradari uranium mining river Krishna
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp