Jal Biradari opposes uranium mining in Krishna river

VISAKHAPATNAM: Jal Biradari has opposed uranium mining in catchment areas of river Krishna in Nallamala forest in Srisailam. It said permission given for mining by the Union Ministry of Environment and Forest was in violation of the Article 21.

Addressing mediapersons here on Wednesday, Jal Biradari national coordinator B Satyanarayana said uranium mining in Srisailam forests will lead to contamination of Krishna river water and this will impact not only the Amraabad tribals, but also a large number of people, who depend on the river for irrigation and drinking water.

The Jal Biradari national coordinator said the government should first seek nod from stakeholders before taking up uranium mining. He said uranium mining will lead to contamination of water and soil with radiation. He said the government should explain to the people about the side effects and precautions to be taken before venturing into mining. The Centre should ensure protection of life, wildlife, marine life and environment by making relevant acts such as Radiation Exposure Compensation Act.

He said if the government goes ahead with its proposal of mining it would seek intervention of the Supreme Court in this regard. He said when uranium mining was mooted in Kadapa and Meghalaya, it was suspended following stiff resistance from people.

Satyanarayana said they have written to the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the Prime Minister, the Chief Justice of India seeking their intervention to stop mining, which will impact the lives of thousands of people.

Stating that the country was facing a severe water crisis, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was emphasising on water conservation. In such a situation, was it necessary to take up mining.