Home States Andhra Pradesh

Lord takes ride on Pushpa Pallaki

Special Officer AV Dharma Reddy, temple Deputy EO Haridranath, Peishkar Lokanadham, VGO Manohar, Garden Superintendent Srinivasulu and other officials were present.

Published: 18th July 2019 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

Pushpa Pallaki procession being taken out at Tirumala on Wednesday I Express

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: On Wednesday evening, processional deities Sri Malayappa Swamy, accompanied by Sridevi and Bhudevi, were taken in a grand procession along the Four Mada Streets on the finely decked Pushpa Pallaki. It is a practice in Tirumala to organise spectacular procession of the deities encircling the shrine on the occasion of Salakatla Anivara Asthanam every year.

Special Officer AV Dharma Reddy, temple Deputy EO Haridranath, Peishkar Lokanadham, VGO Manohar, Garden Superintendent Srinivasulu and other officials were present.

Anivara Asthanam was also held at Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple and Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple in Tirupati. Tirupati JEO P Basant Kumar took part in the fete.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pushpa Pallaki
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp