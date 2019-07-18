Lord takes ride on Pushpa Pallaki

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: On Wednesday evening, processional deities Sri Malayappa Swamy, accompanied by Sridevi and Bhudevi, were taken in a grand procession along the Four Mada Streets on the finely decked Pushpa Pallaki. It is a practice in Tirumala to organise spectacular procession of the deities encircling the shrine on the occasion of Salakatla Anivara Asthanam every year.

Special Officer AV Dharma Reddy, temple Deputy EO Haridranath, Peishkar Lokanadham, VGO Manohar, Garden Superintendent Srinivasulu and other officials were present.

Anivara Asthanam was also held at Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple and Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple in Tirupati. Tirupati JEO P Basant Kumar took part in the fete.