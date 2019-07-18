Maoists kill two tribals in Andhra Pradesh's Chintapalli

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Suspected Maoists killed two tribals in the Veeravaram village under Chintapalli police station limits in Visakhapatnam agency area late Wednesday night branding them as police informers.

The Maoists, in a letter left at the site of the killing, have asked the other 'police informers' to accept their mistakes and lead a normal life.

They swooped on the Veeravaram village between 12 pm to 12 midnight and attacked two villagers identified as Pangi Satti Babu and Gammela Bhaskar.

The duo was beaten to death by the suspected Maoists.

At the scene of crime, the Maoists posted a letter on the wall stating that the two tribals were killed to take revenge against the killing of Maoists Sharat and Ganapathi.

"The other police informers too should admit their mistakes in the public and lead a normal life in future. Police should take the responsibility of the killings by the Maoist party,'' the letter left by the CPI

(Maoists) read.

The Veeravaram village falls near the Andhra Odisha Border (AOB) where there is a presence of Maoists.