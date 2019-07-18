Minister Muttamsetti Srinivas Rao reviews tourism projects with officials

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister of Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivas Rao held a review meeting with officials of the Tourism Department on Wednesday over-tourism projects in the State. During his review meeting, he emphasised upon the State government’s support for development of tourism in the State. He also reviewed the existing PPP model projects across the State.

Srinivas Rao said the State has many potential tourist spots to develop with basic amenities.He further instructed the officials to complete the ongoing projects in the State at the earliest. Pravin Kumar, CEO, APTA and MD, APTDC, instructed tourism officials to focus aggressively on promotion of Buddhist Circuits.