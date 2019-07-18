Naidu refutes charges, says TDP govt’s role in power pacts nominal

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Refuting allegations that the previous TDP regime resorted to irregularities in the renewable Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has maintained that the role of the government was nominal as all the agreements were made through the Electricity Regulatory Authority.

Accusing the YSRC of indulging in mud-slinging against the previous TDP government, Naidu asserted that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should remember that there were no ‘quid pro quo’ deals in the PPAs and the agreements were made in accordance with the Renewable Power Purchase Obligation (RPPO) policy of the Centre.

He denied the allegations of favouring a few companies such as Spectrum, Lanco and clarified that they bagged contracts through competitive bidding.

Speaking to the media at Mangalagiri on Wednesday, Naidu found fault with the officials addressing a press conference on PPAs and giving wrong information. Maintaining that the rates of wind power depend on the velocity of wind and change from State to State, he took exception to the officials comparing the PPAs of AP with that of Tamil Nadu, where the prices are less compared to AP, and ‘tactfully’ ignoring the rates in other States, where the prices are higher. Referring to the State government’s move to set up a judicial commission, he said it would not be possible as judges would not interfere in tenders and sought to know whether the Chief Minister was surrendering the executive before the judiciary. “The executive, judiciary, legislature and media are independent bodies,” the former CM said.

Asserting that his government had acted in accordance with the guidelines of the Centre, he said despite the fact that there were no irregularities, the YSRC government was misinterpreting facts to blame the TDP.

Claiming that the efforts taken during his regime resulted in bringing down the tariffs of solar and wind power, he said that the Centre was giving incentives as the State was able to produce more renewable energy than the target set up by the Centre.



He said target of renewable energy per cent in total energy production for present year is 17 per cent, but AP has already achieved 21 per cent. Because of that, the State is getting incentives, he said. Naidu said his regime bagged more than 130 awards in energy sector.



Recalling that late Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy also had reviewed many decisions of the TDP government, but could not prove anything, Naidu expressed the confidence that Jagan, too, would find no irregularities in the decisions taken during his tenure.

‘What about CM’s plants?’



Jagan has two power plants (Sandur power) in Karnataka, said Naidu. “As a developer, Jagan was charging higher prices in Karnataka (`5 on wind power) and the same person is terming similar PPAs in AP wrong,” said Naidu.

No clean chit to TDP govt on PPAs, says BJP State vice-prez



Vijayawada: The Centre did not give any clean chit to the former TDP government in the renewable power purchase agreements case, said BJP State vice- president S Vishnu Vardhan Reddy at a press conference in Hindupur on Wednesday. Vishnu clarified that the Centre had only cautioned the YSRC government that reviewing or renegotiation may shake investors’ confidence. He noted that if there were any irregularities in the PPAs, enquiry would be held. “The Centre did not say that there were no irregularities in the PPAs as being misled by the TDP. The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy only cited the implications involved in cancelling the PPAs,” the BJP leader said and questioned why the Naidu regime agreed to purchase 69 per cent of the power worth Rs 39,280 crore from only four companies.