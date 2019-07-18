Home States Andhra Pradesh

Probe likely into ‘irregularities’ in irrigation projects

The YSRC leader on Wednesday tweeted that Chandrababu Naidu has used the project to make money by escalating the cost estimates in every work.

Published: 18th July 2019 05:34 AM

By S Guru Srikanth
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Indicating a likely probe by the CBI into the alleged irregularities and misappropriation of funds in the execution of the Polavaram project, YSRC Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy has said that the experts committee on Polavaram project constituted by the State government has concluded that Rs 2,342 crore was paid in excess to the contractors in both irrigation and hydel power components of the multipurpose project.

The YSRC leader on Wednesday tweeted that Chandrababu Naidu has used the project to make money by escalating the cost estimates in every work. “It seems Chandrababu Naidu was not briefed properly about the answer given to me by the Union Minister of Water Resources in the Rajya Sabha. The minister has made it clear that the State government can probe into any irregularities in the project,” he said, indicating a likely probe by the CBI.

Advising TDP leaders not to celebrate the ‘clean chit’ in Polavaram and power purchase agreements from the Centre, Vijayasai asked them to be patient for four days. “Everything will be exposed by then. The government will not let go, till thousands of crores looted gets recovered,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister for Water Resources P Anil Kumar said the sub-committee and expert committee were set up to probe the cost escalations in various irrigation projects in the State, while answering questions raised by YSRC MLAs Thopudurthi Prakash Reddy, Kakani Govardhan Reddy, Chirla Jaggi Reddy, Kunduru Nagarjuna Reddy and Bolla Brahma Naidu during the Question Hour in the State Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

The legislators wanted to know the details of the estimated expenditure of irrigation projects in the last five years and the steps taken by the State government to complete the projects. The minister, in his written reply, said delay in land acquisition and implementation of new LA Act, 2013 and R&R policy, delay in getting environmental and forest clearances, implementation of GO 22, GO 63, and others led to enhancement of estimated expenditure of the projects.

The Water Resources Minister said the government was taking all measures to resolve land acquisition and R&R issues expeditiously, by pursuing pending forest and environmental clearances with the Central government.

The MLAs blamed the previous TDP government for escalating the costs to benefit a few people close to the TDP, including Ritwik Company belonging to Rajya Sabha member CM Ramesh. The minister said that in the last five years, in several irrigation works, estimated expenditure was increased exponentially.

“For example in package 29 of GNSS, out of the total Rs 171 crore, works worth Rs 166 crore were completed and the balance Rs 5 crore works were to be completed. Cost of the balance works escalated to Rs 137 crore from Rs 5 crore,” the minister said.

He said that the State government has already taken measures to review such projects and go for reverse tendering.

“The sub-committee is going through each and every project. We are not against any contractor. We are crystal clear, we want to save even one rupee of taxpayers’ money, if possible. In all 268 works under 60 (c), works worth Rs 1,600 crore were given to Ritwik. The sub-committee is probing the matter,” Anil Kumar said.

