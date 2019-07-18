Skill development a vehicle of women’s empowerment, says SP

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Skill development is a vehicle of women’s empowerment, said R Jayalakshmi, Rural SP, Guntur. She was speaking at an awareness programme on women’s skill development as part of the ‘Police Outreach’ programme at Women’s Engineering College at Bapatla in Guntur district on Wednesday.

She said the national policy on skill development highlights participation of women to improve productivity of the economy. There are many avenues for women to acquire employability skills. Women have to use them to the full extent. They have to develop self-confidence and try to learn and earn something for themselves, the SP added.

She said that she had observed the petitions of women who were victims of harassment, attacks and other crimes during the Spandana programme. Orientation classes were conducted to provide training in various programmes. Women were mainly facing problems due to lack of economic independence. As part of the initiative, training was being imparted in skills like tailoring, pickle-making and others. Women can make use of the training programmes at Repalle, Ponnuru and Bapatla centres to improve their skills for self-employment, she added.

Women’s Engineering College Principal N Kavita, Bapatla DSP R Srinivasa Rao, members of the staff and students of the college participated.