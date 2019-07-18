Home States Andhra Pradesh

Skill development a vehicle of women’s empowerment, says SP

Skill development is a vehicle of women’s empowerment, said R Jayalakshmi, Rural SP, Guntur.

Published: 18th July 2019 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Skill development is a vehicle of women’s empowerment, said R Jayalakshmi, Rural SP, Guntur. She was speaking at an awareness programme on women’s skill development as part of the ‘Police Outreach’ programme at Women’s Engineering College at Bapatla in Guntur district on Wednesday.

She said the national policy on skill development highlights participation of women to improve productivity of the economy. There are many avenues for women to acquire employability skills. Women have to use them to the full extent. They have to develop self-confidence and try to learn and earn something for themselves, the SP added.

She said that she had observed the petitions of women who were victims of harassment, attacks and other crimes during the Spandana programme. Orientation classes were conducted to provide training in various programmes. Women were mainly facing problems due to lack of economic independence. As part of the initiative, training was being imparted in skills like tailoring, pickle-making and others. Women can make use of the training programmes at Repalle, Ponnuru and Bapatla centres to improve their skills for self-employment, she added.

Women’s Engineering College Principal N Kavita, Bapatla DSP R Srinivasa Rao, members of the staff and students of the college participated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
women’s empowerment Skill development
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp