45 DSPs transferred, several new officers assigned to sub-divisions in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In yet another major reshuffle DGP D Gautam Sawang on Thursday transferred 45 officer of the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police in the State. Like in the previous reshuffle, during which new sub-divisional police officers were posted in Rayalaseema districts and some other districts, several sub-divisions got new officers. Officers from Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), CID, Excise, Police Training Centres and other wings have been posted as sub-divisional police officers (SDPOs).

ACB DSP KVVNV Prasad has been transferred and posted as SDPO, Ongole; SDPO Chittoor O Dilip Kiran as SDPO Gurajala; Excise DSP N Suryachander Rao as Assistant Commissioner of Police (South); Vijayawada, SDPO Tirumala M Sivarami Reddy as SDPO Kasibugga; DSP CID P Raraj Prasad as SDPO Palakonda; DSP (Waiting) Sk Masum Basha as SDPO Amalapuram; SDPO Ramachandrapuram JV Santosh as SDPO, Chitoor; DSP (Crimes) Rajahmundry Urban K Kumar as SDPO Kakinada; DSP (CCS) Rajahmundry Urban L Mohan Rao as SDPO Peddapuram; DSP, PTC, Tirupati P Somasekhar Rao as SDPO.

Eluru; DSP, PTC, West Godavari K Rajeswara Reddy as SDPO Kovvur; DSP (waiting) M Snehita as SDPO, Jangareddygudem; DSRP Vijayawada M Venkateswarlu as DSP (South) Rajahmundry Urban; DSP (SB) Rajah mundry Urban P Satyanarayana Rao as DSP (North) Rajahmundry Urban; SDPO Polavaram ATV Ravi Kumar as DSP (East) Rajahmundry Urban; DSP, PTC, Anantapuramu G Hussain Peera as DSP (Central) Rajahmundry Urban; DSP Fifth Batallion APSP S Venkat Rao as DSP (traffic) Rajahmundry Urban; DSP Vigilance and Enforcement K Eswar Reddy as SDPO Chittoor; DSP CID S Arifullah as SDPO Palamaneru; ACP (Traffic-I) Vijayawada City T Muralikrishna as DSP (East) Tirupati Urban, DSP (Waiting) S Ram Mohan as DSP (Crimes) Tirupati Urban; DSP (waiting) P Ramakrishnaiah as SDPO Adoni; DSP, PTC Ongole P Veeranjaneya Reddy as SDPO Vizianagaram; DSP CID Lal Ahmed Shaik as SDPO Kadiri; ACP CSB, Vijayawada City RVSN Murthy as ACP, Dwaraka; DSP (waiting) J Kulasekhar as ACP (East) Visakhapatnam City; DSP 9th Batallion R Ravishankar Reddy as ACP (North) Visakhapatnam City; ACP (Traffic-II) Vijayawada City G Ramanjaneyulu Reddy as ACP (South) Visakhapatnam; DSP CID G Swaroopa Rani as ACP (West) Visakhapatnam City and DSP, V&E K

Sravani has been transferred and posted as SDPO Anakapalle.

DSP, SB, Chittoor N Subba Rao, ACP SB Visakhapatnam City K Prabhakar and DSP (Community Policing) Visakhapatnam City Ch Vivekanand have been asked to report at the police headquarters.DSP TS Venkata Ramana has been transferred and posted as DSP SB, Anantapuram and DSP B Lakshminarayana as DSP SB, Anantapuram.DSP SB East Godavari has been asked to report at police headquarters.DSP Markapuram M Balasundara Rao has been posted as DSP SB Guntur Urban.