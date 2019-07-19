Andhra Pradesh government to amend Excise Act, AP beverages corporation to run retail liquor business

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As a first step towards implementing the election promise of total prohibition in a phased manner, the State Cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday, decided to amend the existing excise Act to enable the government to sell liquor through retail outlets.

The Cabinet approved the draft bill to amend Sec 6 of AP (Regulation of Trade in Indian Made Foreign Liquor, Foreign Liquor) Act, 1993 to give exclusive privilege of selling liquor through shops to the AP State Beverages Corporation Limited.

Officials said the intention of the government behind the move is to ensure total eradication of belt shops. It is a known fact that owners of licensed liquor outlets are running belt shops to increase their income. The belt shops, which came up in every nook and corner, can be eradicated if the sale of liquor is brought under the control of the government, they said.

The Cabinet also approved the Village Secretariat system for effective governance. The Village Secretariats are intended to provide various government services at the doorstep of people through a single window system and ensure effective implementation of Navaratnalu of YSRC government.

The system will also pave the way for convergence of all line departments that provide services at the village level.

The Village Secretariat will have 10 - 12 different functional assistants working under the supervision of panchayat secretary. The office of gram panchayat will be designated as Village Secretariat. All the functionaries in the Village Secretariat shall act as an integrated workforce to deliver multiple services. The government will pay Rs 15,000 per month to the village functionaries for a period of two years.

The Cabinet also gave its nod for the village volunteer system to ensure transparency in delivery mechanism and eliminate corruption in the administration. The new system will come into force from August 15.

One volunteer will be appointed for 50 households in villages with an honorarium of Rs 5,000 per month. The total number of village volunteers will be 2 lakh. The implementation of the village volunteer system will cost the government Rs 1,200 crore per annum.

The draft bill to amend the AP Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments Act, 1987 was also approved by the Cabinet. The move intends to give 50 per cent representation to SCs, STs and BCs in nominated posts in temples.

Major Cabinet decisions

Enactment of the Land Title Act, 2019 to provide permanent rights to land owners and prevent land disputes

Extension of Rythu Bharosa benefits to tenant farmers through the crop cultivation agreement with land owners for 11 months

Appointment of special officers in MPs and ZPs

Enhancement of Anganwadi workers’ honorarium to Rs 11,500 and payment of Rs 7,000 to Anganwadi helpers

Increase in free power supply to ST families from 100 to 200 units

Supply of power to aqua farmers at Rs 1.50 per unit

Allotment of 149 acres of land to APIIC at Vikruthamala in Chittoor district for electronics goods manufacturing park

Village administration

1,33,867: Total employment to be generated by Villages Secretariat and Village Volunteer systems

11,114: No. of Village Secretariats in State

99,144: No. functionaries in Village Secretariats

3,786: Secretariats in urban areas

34,723: No. of functionaries in urban areas