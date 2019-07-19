Andhra Pradesh Ministers, TDP leader Nara Lokesh engage in war of words

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Legislative Council witnessed heated arguments between TDP leader Nara Lokesh and ministers A Suresh and P Anil Kumar over alleged diversion of funds by the previous TDP government.

At one stage, Lokesh and Anil Kumar started making personal remarks against each other. While the minister said if one searches on Google for the word ‘Pappu’, he/she will find certain people’s name, Lokesh and members of his party retorted, stating same would happen if one searches the number ‘420’.

It all started with Education Minister A Suresh’s remarks that funds meant for the Education department were misused and Rs 180 crore was diverted for Pasupu Kumkuma during the TDP regime.

Lokesh said the funds were used for the welfare of poor and not for their own companies like those who attend the court every Friday. When he was leaving the House to attend the Assembly, Lokesh said the minister was staging a walkout.

With this, the minister came back and explained the reason for him leaving the House. Lokesh demanded that the Education minister withdraw his comments or apologise, for which the latter refused.