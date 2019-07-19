Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Ministers, TDP leader Nara Lokesh engage in war of words

It all started with Education Minister A Suresh’s remarks that funds meant for the Education department were misused during the TDP regime.

Published: 19th July 2019 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2019 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Legislative Council witnessed heated arguments between TDP leader Nara Lokesh and ministers A Suresh and P Anil Kumar over alleged diversion of funds by the previous TDP government.

At one stage, Lokesh and Anil Kumar started making personal remarks against each other. While the minister said if one searches on Google for the word ‘Pappu’, he/she will find certain people’s name, Lokesh and members of his party retorted, stating same would happen if one searches the number ‘420’.

It all started with Education Minister A Suresh’s remarks that funds meant for the Education department were misused and Rs 180 crore was diverted for Pasupu Kumkuma during the TDP regime.

Lokesh said the funds were used for the welfare of poor and not for their own companies like those who attend the court every Friday. When he was leaving the House to attend the Assembly, Lokesh said the minister was staging a walkout.

With this, the minister came back and explained the reason for him leaving the House. Lokesh demanded that the Education minister withdraw his comments or apologise, for which the latter refused.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nara Lokesh Andhra Pradesh Ministers
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala on red alert; flood-like situation in state
MK Kanimozhi (File | PTI)
Kanimozhi urges Centre to abandon National Exit Test for medical students
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp