Dasara festival at Durga temple from September 29 in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam will organise Dasara festival from September 29 to October 8, said temple executive officer V Koteswaramma.

On Thursday, the EO held a meeting with all the departments at the administrative office here to discuss the arrangements need to be made for the smooth conduct of the 10-day Dasara festival at Indrakeeladri.

Speaking on the occasion, Koteswaramma has called upon officials concerned to prepare detailed estimates of works and facilities for pilgrims, especially food and accommodation as lakhs of devotees are expected to throng the hill shrine to seek the blessings of the Goddess.

On the first day of the festivities on September 29, the presiding deity will be decorated as Sri Swarna Kavachalankrutha Durga Devi. As the festival is beginning on Sunday, the EO has directed officials to make arrangements to avoid inconvenience for devotees.