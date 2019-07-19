Home States Andhra Pradesh

Dasara festival at Durga temple from September 29 in Vijayawada

On the first day of the festivities on September 29, the presiding deity will be decorated as Sri Swarna Kavachalankrutha Durga Devi.

Published: 19th July 2019 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2019 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Indrakeeladri Kanaga Durga temple

Indrakeeladri Kanaga Durga temple (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam will organise Dasara festival from September 29 to October 8, said temple executive officer V Koteswaramma.

On Thursday, the EO held a meeting with all the departments at the administrative office here to discuss the arrangements need to be made for the smooth conduct of the 10-day Dasara festival at Indrakeeladri.

Speaking on the occasion, Koteswaramma has called upon officials concerned to prepare detailed estimates of works and facilities for pilgrims, especially food and accommodation as lakhs of devotees are expected to throng the hill shrine to seek the blessings of the Goddess.

On the first day of the festivities on September 29, the presiding deity will be decorated as Sri Swarna Kavachalankrutha Durga Devi. As the festival is beginning on Sunday, the EO has directed officials to make arrangements to avoid inconvenience for devotees.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indrakeeladri Kanaga Durga Andhra Pradesh Dasara festival
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala on red alert; flood-like situation in state
MK Kanimozhi (File | PTI)
Kanimozhi urges Centre to abandon National Exit Test for medical students
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp