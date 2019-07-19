Missing minor girl found in Madhira, three arrested in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Nandigama police on Thursday arrested three persons in connection with missing of a minor girl from the town since July 14. Acting on a complaint lodged by the parents of the girl - P Pavani - lodged a missing complaint with the Nandigama police.

One of the special teams formed to trace the girl found her with a person named G Veerababu on July 17 at Madhira. The police arrested Veerababu and two of his friends on charges of abduction. Nandigama Sub-Inspector K J Naidu said that the girl was traced at Madhira.

She said she is in love with Veerababu so she left the house on Sunday to marry him. Veerababu’s friends -- Pawan Kalyan and Anil - were also arrested for their involvement in the case. A case under Section 359 of CrPC was registered against Veerababu based on the girl’s statement, Naidu added.