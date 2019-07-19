Home States Andhra Pradesh

Missing minor girl found in Madhira, three arrested in Andhra Pradesh

One of the special teams formed to trace the girl found her with a person named G Veerababu on July 17 at Madhira.

Published: 19th July 2019 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2019 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Arrest

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Nandigama police on Thursday arrested three persons in connection with missing of a minor girl from the town since July 14. Acting on a complaint lodged by the parents of the girl - P Pavani - lodged a missing complaint with the Nandigama police.

One of the special teams formed to trace the girl found her with a person named G Veerababu on July 17 at Madhira. The police arrested Veerababu and two of his friends on charges of abduction. Nandigama Sub-Inspector K J Naidu said that the girl was traced at Madhira.

She said she is in love with Veerababu so she left the house on Sunday to marry him. Veerababu’s friends -- Pawan Kalyan and Anil - were also arrested for their involvement in the case. A case under Section 359 of CrPC was registered against Veerababu based on the girl’s statement, Naidu added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh police
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala on red alert; flood-like situation in state
MK Kanimozhi (File | PTI)
Kanimozhi urges Centre to abandon National Exit Test for medical students
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp