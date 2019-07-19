Home States Andhra Pradesh

Technology helps Andhra Pradesh police trace lost mobile in jiffy

Police traced and recovered a smart mobile phone from a roaming autorickshaw with the support of new technology that became available through IPCCC.

Published: 19th July 2019 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2019 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The newly-established Integrated Police Command Control Centre (IPCCC) has helped the police crack a missing mobile phone case within a few hours with the help of technology.

On Wednesday, the police traced and recovered a smart mobile phone from a roaming autorickshaw with the support of new technology that became available through the new Integrated Command Control Centre.

As per information furnished by the Ongole Special Branch (SB) CI and supervising in-charge of the newly-established  Control Centre, A Nandini, a teacher working in a private corporate educational institution, situated at Ramnagar area of Ongole city, lost her mobile phone (worth around Rs 15,000) while she was in her return journey in an autorickshaw from school after duty hours on Wednesday evening.

After stepping down at the 7th line of Ramnagar, she realised that she had lost her mobile. Immediately, she recollected that she had forgotten it in the autorickshaw, and the teacher made a complaint in the Ongole- II Town Police station.

After receiving the complaint, II-Town Inspector Rajesh responded quickly and sent a Sub-Inspector (SI) J Ramakotayya to the command control centre. There, with the help of centre in-charge N Srikanth, the staff started to search for the autorickshaw through various CCTV Camera footage of the concerned area around the stated time.

The IPCCC staff started checking the CC Camera footage of Ram Nagar 7th line and Kothapatnam bus stand areas. Within two hours, they found the autorickshaw, bearing registration No:  AP27UB 2181, in which the teacher lost her mobile phone. Immediately, they alerted the blue-colts Rakshak police teams and through their vehicle checks, the auto rickshaw was traced and was stopped near South Bypass road junction.

After inquiring  auto driver Ramalingam, the police found the lost device in the back space of the auto. The II-Town police handed over the recovered device to its owner on Thursday morning.Ongole- IPCCC was established recently and it is monitoring by 250 CCTV camera security network of the city, with the coordination and cooperation of traffic, blue-colts and Rakshak teams.

TAGS
Ongole Andhra Pradesh police
