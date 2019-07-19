UDAY Express to begin Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada journey soon

Sri Lakshmi Muttevi By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Utkrisht Double Decker Air-Conditioned Yatri (UDAY) Express, which chugged into the city railway station two days ago, will begin services soon from Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada.

The double-decker train is the most awaited as it was brought to the city after many representations made to the Railway Board for providing a special service from Vizag to Vijayawada.

The rake, which is currently parked at the Coaching Complex in Vizag will finish trial run and begin services.

The double-decker train, which will have nine passenger coaches and two power cars, will run five days in a week. It will start from Vizag at 5.45 am and reach Vijayawada at 11.15 am. In the return direction, the train will depart Vijayawada at 5.30 pm and reach chug into Vizag at 11 pm.

The Union Ministry of Railways had previously announced three UDAY double-decker express trains in India — one is running in Northern Railways and the second one is now at Visakhapatnam railway station.

The 2017 budget had announced the UDAY Express to Waltair Division. Though the coaches were manufactured long ago, there was a delay in permission given by Railway Coach Factory at Kapurthala in Punjab. Later, Commission of Railway Safety (CRS) had also delayed the granting of permission for the train service.

According to Railway sources, the Waltair division previously had two Linke Hoffmann Busch (LHB) coach trains — AP AC Express and Vizag-Tirupati double-decker train. Now, the UDAY Express will be the third LHB coach train in the division. As per the guidelines, the coaches will have spacious leg space, seating system, Wi-Fi facility, station indication system and luggage storing racks.

Specialities

Ample leg space, Station indication, Wi-Fi facility,Luggage storing racks