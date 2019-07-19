Home States Andhra Pradesh

UDAY Express to begin Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada journey soon

The double-decker train is the most awaited as it was brought to Visakhapatnam after many representations made to the Railway Board.

Published: 19th July 2019 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2019 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the UDAY Express at Visakhapatnam Railway Station.

A view of the UDAY Express at Visakhapatnam Railway Station. (Photo |EPS)

By Sri Lakshmi Muttevi
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Utkrisht Double Decker Air-Conditioned Yatri (UDAY) Express, which chugged into the city railway station two days ago, will begin services soon from Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada.

The double-decker train is the most awaited as it was brought to the city after many representations made to the Railway Board for providing a special service from Vizag to Vijayawada.

The rake, which is currently parked at the Coaching Complex in Vizag will finish trial run and begin services.    

The double-decker train, which will have nine passenger coaches and two power cars, will run five days in a week. It will start from Vizag at 5.45 am and reach Vijayawada at 11.15 am. In the return direction, the train will depart Vijayawada at 5.30 pm and reach chug into Vizag at 11 pm.

The Union Ministry of Railways had previously announced three UDAY double-decker express trains in India — one is running in Northern Railways and the second one is now at Visakhapatnam railway station.
The 2017 budget had announced the UDAY Express to Waltair Division. Though the  coaches were manufactured long ago, there was a delay in permission given by Railway Coach Factory at Kapurthala in Punjab. Later, Commission of Railway Safety (CRS) had also delayed the granting of permission for the train service.

According to Railway sources, the Waltair division previously had two Linke Hoffmann Busch (LHB) coach trains — AP AC Express and Vizag-Tirupati double-decker train. Now, the UDAY Express will be the third LHB coach train in the division. As per the guidelines, the coaches will have spacious leg space, seating system, Wi-Fi facility, station indication system and luggage storing racks.

Specialities
Ample leg space, Station indication, Wi-Fi facility,Luggage storing racks

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijayawada Visakhapatnam UDAY Express
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala on red alert; flood-like situation in state
MK Kanimozhi (File | PTI)
Kanimozhi urges Centre to abandon National Exit Test for medical students
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp