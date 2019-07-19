Women revolt against alcoholics in Srikakulam

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Women from various DWCRA groups in Donkuru village in the district conducted ‘raids’ on houses of liquor consumers and collected around 2,000 arrack sachets. They later set the entire lot on fire in the middle of the village.

After removal of belt shops, people of the village, started queuing up to Sunapur, 4 km from Donkuru, in neighbouring Odisha to buy arrack sachets. Initially, they used to go to Sunapur by auto-rickshaws and tractors to buy the sachets and later smuggle the arrack in bulk for regular consumption at home.

`“When we came to know that some villagers were selling the arrack sachets for profit, we decided enough was enough and raided their houses. The collected liquor stock was burnt to a tinder,” Budda Ankamma, a DWCRA member, said.

“The villagers used to go to Sunapur to procure arrack sachets. They also brought the sachets back with them for regular consumption. In an inebriated condition, they beat their wives and children. Similar instances have been on the rise in the past few days. Excess consumption by the villagers, including youths, led to frequent quarrels not only between the villagers, but also within families. We formed committees to get rid of points of sales and consumption of arrack in the village,” a woman said. “We have been conducting a strict vigil to prevent villagers from bringing alcohol sachets into Donkuru,” a member said. She said they would conduct the drive successfully if the police and excise officials extended them support.

Ichchapuram prohibition and excise police station SI Y Trilochana Rao said they recently conducted a meeting in the village by involving women groups and village heads.