Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘15-20 per cent of Rs 6,500 crore could have been saved’: Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan on Polavaram

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan also said the government will go for reverse tendering once the committee submits its report.

Published: 20th July 2019 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday said the expert committee constituted to look into “irregularities” and suggest steps to ensure transparency in the tendering process of Polavaram irrigation project would submit its report in 15 days.

He also said the panel, which has already studied a couple of aspects of the project, found that at least 15 to 20 per cent of Rs 6,500 crore spent on it could have been saved.

“Of Rs 6,500 crore worth works done so far, the expert committee found that Rs 1,500 crore could have been saved,’’ Jagan said during the Question Hour in the Assembly when the Opposition raised the issue as to whether the State government was planning to hand over the Polavaram project to the Centre. Not satisfied with the reply given by Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar Yadav, TDP members sought clarification.

Jagan explained that the project works could not be resumed for the next four months as the previous government took up construction of the cofferdam without completing the spillway works. “With rains expected in the next few months, the works cannot be taken up till November. If only we can start works by November, water from the project can be supplied by June 2021.”

Stating that the government will go for reverse tendering once the committee submits its report, Jagan added, “Whoever quotes less than the amount quoted by the L1 bidder (the contracting agency which is now executing the irrigation project) will be given the works.”

Works of the power plant to be set up by GENCO were given to the contracting agency of its choice; in addition, Rs 754 crore was given as mobilisation advance, he said. The TDP members, however, continued to raise slogans.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy Polavaram Andhra Pradesh
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp