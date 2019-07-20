171 grievances from Andhra Pradesh government staff received

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Revenue, Police, APSPDCL, Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) and other government departments have decided to conduct a Grievance Redressal Day to resolve the issues of contract, outsourcing and other employees at their respective offices.

As per the directions of the government, the officials are conducting the Grievance Redressal Day on every third Friday of the month.

The Guntur District Collector and the Guntur Municipal Corporation Commissioner received 171 applications from the staff on Friday at Guntur.

Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar received 151 representations from contract and outsourcing staff and directed the officials to resolve their issues within the stipulated period of time.

He said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered the officials to accept memorandums from the staff who are facing difficulties in their respective posts. Accordingly, he received the applications and endorsed respective officers to clear the representations.

GMC Commissioner Srikesh B Lathkar said that the GMC received 20 representations from the staff. He said the representations were sent to different wings in GMC for redressal.