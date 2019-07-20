Andhra Pradesh Assembly to discuss defection of MLAs

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram has said that a discussion on defection of elected representatives would be taken up in the ongoing Budget session of Assembly.

Raising the issue of defection of elected representatives, including how the previous TDP government had poached 23 MLAs of the then Opposition YSRC party, YSRC MLA Anna Rambabu said the Assembly should discuss the issue to find a solution. The Speaker said he would allow discussion on it in the ongoing session.