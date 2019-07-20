Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh BJP president Kanna Lakshminarayana alleges police raj in state

BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana urged Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to protect water bodies in the Andhra Pradesh.

BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana visits Avilala Cheruvu in Tirupati on Friday. Former minister Ravela Kishore Babu is also seen.

BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana visits Avilala Cheruvu in Tirupati on Friday. Former minister Ravela Kishore Babu is also seen. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana on Friday alleged that police raj prevailed in the State under the YSRC regime. Speaking after launching the party’s membership drive in the temple town, he said police were threatening to open rowdy sheets against BJP activists at the instance of ruling YSRC leaders. The people who were vexed with the large scale corruption and anarchy during the previous TDP regime, gave their massive mandate to the YSRC in the elections. But there was no difference between the previous TDP regime and the present YSRC government, which was also using police to silence opposition. The situation was more evident in rural areas, he said.  

Kanna said, “Wherever I go, BJP activists are complaining to me that police are intimidating them.” BJP national secretary Y Satya Kumar alleged that the previous TDP regime and the present YSRC government were least bothered about people’s aspirations. “The YSRC government is following in the footsteps of the previous TDP regime in taking hasty decisions and corrupt practices. It is set to lose people’s faith. The ruling YSRC and opposition TDP are virtually of no use to people. In these circumstances, the BJP is the only alternative,” he said. Satya Kumar exhorted BJP activists to strive to strengthen the party at the grassroots level to enable it to achieve power in the State in the Assembly elections in 2024.  

Former minister Ravela Kishore Babu, BJP State secretaries G Bhanu Prakash Reddy, Kola Anand, party Chittoor district president Chandra Reddy, Chittoor and Kadapa districts membership drive in-charge Satyamurthy and other leaders were present.

Protect water bodies in State, Jagan urged

BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana urged Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to protect water bodies in the State. He along with former minister Ravela Kishore Babu, visited Avilala Cheruvu in the temple town where development of a park is underway. Speaking on the occasion, he said development of park at Avilala Cheruvu was nothing but misuse of funds by the previous TDP regime. Villagers of Avilala complained to me that they were facing severe water crisis due to neglect of the tank. Rejuvenation of Avilala Cheruvu would help solve the drinking water problem in Tirupati, besides recharging groundwater table in the area, he said.  

The State BJP chief felt that drinking water problem in several parts of the State could be combated effectively if water bodies were protected and rejuvenated.

