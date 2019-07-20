Home States Andhra Pradesh

Left TDP because of Nara Lokesh, says Annam Satish Prabhakar

Annam Satish Prabhakar said that he would meet AP CM Jagan very soon and explain the corrupt practices of Nara Lokesh during his tenure as IT minister.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: BJP leader and former MLC Annam Satish Prabhakar said that he would ask the Union government to conduct a CBI inquiry into corruption by Nara Lokesh. Addressing a press conference at Bapatla in Guntur district on Friday after joining the BJP in New Delhi, he alleged that the leaders of Telugu Desam would leave the party because of Nara Lokesh and many leaders were expressing their displeasure against TDP national general secretary’s attitude.

He said that he would meet Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy very soon and explain the corrupt practices of Nara Lokesh during his tenure as IT minister. He alleged that the TDP’s setback in general elections was due to Nara Lokesh’s incapability. He said that he was not interested to work under Nara Lokesh’s leadership and so he submitted his resignation to TDP and joined the BJP.

He predicted that former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu would face many difficulties in the coming days due to Nara Lokesh. He said that he worked arduously to strengthen the party and was elected as councillor from Bapatla and got the opportunities step-by-step in TDP but Nara got three minister posts without any experience in the earlier cabinet. He said that the senior leaders of TDP would leave the party as they are hesitant to work under him, so the party would be devoid of members in the coming days.

