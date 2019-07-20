Home States Andhra Pradesh

Resume meal for Intermediate students: Telugu Nadu Students Federation to Andhra government

TNSF State president Brahmam Chowdary alleged that the government had cancelled the midday meal scheme in the Andhra Pradesh.

Published: 20th July 2019 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

TNSF students stage protest in front of the Office of the Commissionerate of Intermediate Education in Guntur on Friday.

TNSF students stage protest in front of the Office of the Commissionerate of Intermediate Education in Guntur on Friday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Telugu Nadu Students Federation (TNSF) staged a protest demanding resumption of midday meal scheme for Intermediate students in Guntur on Friday. The students raised slogans against the YSRC government and staged a demonstratin with empty plates in front of the Office of the Commissioner of Intermediate Education. 

TNSF State president Brahmam Chowdary alleged that the government had cancelled the midday meal scheme in the State, affecting two lakh students so the government should start the programme immediately. He said the students would agitate in front of the CM’s residence if he fails to implement the midday meal scheme for students.

Stating that the students, who are attending classes from distant places, are facing problems due to cancellation of the scheme, he demanded resumption of the programme immediately. TNSF national-level coordination committee member A Rajesh, Guntur district president S Chaitanya, State vice-president M Vamsi and city president Naveen participated.

Andhra Pradesh Telugu Nadu Students Federation
