Rythu Bazar road out of bounds for public

Move comes in the wake of ex-CM’s camp office being turned into temporary residence of Governor Harichandan.

Published: 20th July 2019 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 05:31 AM

The Swaraj Maidan Rythu Bazar road where temporary residence of Governor Harichandan is coming up.

The Swaraj Maidan Rythu Bazar road where temporary residence of Governor Harichandan is coming up. (Photo | EPS)

VIJAYAWADA: With former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s camp office, near Rythu Bazar at MG Road all set to serve as the temporary residence (Raj Bhavan) of new Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan, city police have a tough challenge before them -- providing security,  handling vehicular traffic and other unforseen issues in the busy locality. Their main headache would be to clear traffic for VIPs visiting the Governor.

On Tuesday, President Ram Nath Kovind appointed senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader of Odisha Harichandan as new Governor of the State in place of ESL Narasimhan.

Soon after the State government was notified of the appointment of the new Governor, a GO was issued designating the ex-CM’s camp office as temporary Raj Bhavan and directions were given to the city police concerned to provide security and other facilities for the new dignitary till such time a permanent building in the capital Amaravati is ready.

The government also appointed senior IAS officer Mukesh Kumar Meena, Secretary for Tribal Welfare department, as secretary for  Biswabhusan Harichandan.

During his visit to the temporary Raj Bhavan, Meena instructed Vijayawada police, apart from providing foolproof security at the VIP building, to keep all the roads leading to the Governor’s residence free from vehicular traffic as the movement of VIPs would be high.

Following the instructions, a team of Vijayawada traffic police visited the spot on Thursday. In order to reduce the number of vehicles plying on the road, traffic police are contemplating restricting vehicular movement on Rythu Bazar road. This means public cannot park their vehicles anywhere along the road and those visiting Rythu Bazar will have to use its  entrance at the rear side.

“Since the Rythu Bazar road is congested with many street vendors occupying space on both sides and public moving in and out, it would be difficult for us to create freeway for VIPs visiting the Raj Bhavan. After close observation, we have decided to impose restrictions. No vehicle will be allowed from July 24 onwards after new the Governor assumes office,” said a senior police official.

Police are chalking out plans to create alternate roads to divert traffic as the State Guest House and Civil Courts roads will also be out of bounds for general public. “Not only Rythu Bazar road but other two roads leading to the junction will be closed. However, we are conducting a feasibility study on traffic restrictions at the temporary Raj Bhavan and will take a decision accordingly,” the official added.

Sources said he new Governor will assume office on July 24 around 11 am. A day before taking the charge, he will visit Tirumala and Durga temple.

