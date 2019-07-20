School kids taken on awareness trip to police station in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The students of Maple Bear Canadian Free School visited the Nagarampalem Model Police Station as part of awareness programme about the police duties conducted by the management of Chukkapalli Sankara Rao Education Society of Guntur on Friday.

The students enquired about the cases booked by the police after receiving complaints from the public. They had a look at the lock-up room in the police station.

Station House Officer (SHO) K Venkata Reddy interacted with the schoolchildren and explained to them about the police services. Efforts are being made to improve friendly policing to build confidence among the public. “We are creating an atmosphere to reach the public without any hesitation to lodge complaints in the police station,” he said.

He said that this type of programmes were important to create awareness among them about the police system.