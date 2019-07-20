Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Set up Chilli Board in Guntur’: YSRCP MP Galla Jayadev in Lok Sabha

YSRCP MP Galla Jayadev demanded that the Chilli Board and Turmeric Research Centre be set up in Guntur district.

Published: 20th July 2019 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

Guntur MP Galla Jayadev

Guntur MP Galla Jayadev (Photo | @jaygalla/twitter)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Members of Parliament Galla Jayadev (TDP) and Lavu Srikrishanadevarayalu (YSRCP) have demanded that the Chilli Board in Guntur district. The issue was raised in the Lok Sabha by the MPs on different occasions this month.

Jayadev demanded that the Chilli Board and Turmeric Research Centre be set up in Guntur district on July 17. Duggirala and Kollipara mandals in Guntur Parliamentary constituency are well-known for turmeric production. Every year, the market yard at Duggirala receives five lakh turmeric bags. Turmeric is the main source of income to 50,000 farmers in the State, he said.

The most important part of turmeric is ‘curcumin.’ The higher the curcumin, the better is the quality and the farmer will get good price for higher percentage of curcumin. The best quality turmeric will have 5-6 per cent curcumin.

But, the turmeric grown in Duggirala and Kollipara contains about two to three per cent of curcumin. The setting up of Turmeric Research Centre in Duggirala will help increase the curcumin levels to five to six per cent.

He said he had been requesting for setting up of the Research Centre for the last five years and it was high time such a centre was set up in Duggirala. He also demanded setting up of the Chilli Board in Guntur as the district is the leading producer of chilli in the entire country.

The farmers produce about 25 per cent of the global output of chilli in Guntur district alone. It is the biggest chilli yard in the entire world. There was a need to set it up so the minister concerned must take steps to implement the demand of the farmers, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha Galla Jayadev Chilli Board Guntur YSRCP
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp