Two debt-ridden farmers commit suicide in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: A farmer committed suicide by consuming poison at his farmland in Karnapapayapalle of Lingala Mandal on Thursday afternoon. The deceased was identified as K Narasimha Reddy (24). According to sources, Narasimha Reddy cultivated banana crop in 4.5 acres of land.

He sunk four borewells in his land by taking Rs 9 lakh from moneylenders and Rs 8.5 lakh from banks. But, the borewells failed to yield water. As the moneylenders started pressuring Narasimha Reddy, he consumed poison. He called his father K Vijayavardhan Reddy before resorting to the extreme step.

Vijayavardhan rushed to the agriculture field and shifted his son to the government hospital in Pulivendula. Narasimha Reddy was later referred to the government hospital in Kadapa for better treatment, where he died while undergoing treatment on Friday morning.

Crop failure, mounting debts and depleting water resources are said to be the reasons behind his death.

Narasimha Reddy married Sri Vidya on February 19 this year. Lingala police registered a case and investigation is on.

In another incident, a debt-ridden farmer allegedly committed suicide at Mukundapuram village in Garladinne Mandal of Ananatapur district on Friday.

According to police, Kuruba Subbaiah had 3.5 acres of sweet lime orchard. He sunk 10 borewells by borrowing money to water the sweet lime orchard. But the borewells failed to yield water. As a result, his debts mounted to Rs 5 lakh. It is learnt that some financiers visited his house and rapped him for his failure to repay the debt. Hence, he resorted to the extreme step.

Suicide Helpline

OneLife: 78930-78930

Roshni, Hyderabad-based

NGO: 040-66202000