 Minister Botcha Satyanarayana to hold review meet on drinking water problem

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Botcha Satyanarayana said that a review meeting would be held on Monday on the drinking water problem in Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in the State.

He also directed the officials to make alternative arrangements for drinking water supply and use tankers wherever necessary to prevent inconvenience to the public.

Since there was a deficit rainfall this season, water problem was prevalent in several ULBs, especially in drought-hit Rayalaseema region. He also informed the officials that he would take stock of the situation on a daily basis.

The minister also instructed the officials concerned to work in coordination with Panchayat Raj and Rural Water Supply departments to resolve water problem.