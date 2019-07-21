10 IAS officers transferred in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a minor reshuffle, the State government on Saturday issued orders transferring 10 IAS officers.

The government posted 2011 batch IAS officer M Hari Narayanan as nodal officer to coordinate land acquisition for issuing 25 lakh house sites for poor people. K Ram Gopal, Secretary, Minorities Welfare Department, was posted as Secretary of Mines Department.

I Srinivas Srinaresh, holding Industries and Commerce Department, was posted as Secretary of Industries and Commerce Department.