10 IAS officers transferred in Andhra Pradesh
Published: 21st July 2019 05:22 AM | Last Updated: 21st July 2019 05:22 AM
VIJAYAWADA: In a minor reshuffle, the State government on Saturday issued orders transferring 10 IAS officers.
The government posted 2011 batch IAS officer M Hari Narayanan as nodal officer to coordinate land acquisition for issuing 25 lakh house sites for poor people. K Ram Gopal, Secretary, Minorities Welfare Department, was posted as Secretary of Mines Department.
I Srinivas Srinaresh, holding Industries and Commerce Department, was posted as Secretary of Industries and Commerce Department.