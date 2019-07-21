Home States Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati the biggest scam of Chandrababu Naidu, says YSRC MLA Jogi Ramesh

YSRC MLA Jogi Ramesh said the World Bank had refused to give loan for the capital city project after seeing the ‘Tughluq’ rule of Naidu. 

Published: 21st July 2019 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2019 05:42 AM

YSRC MLA Jogi Ramesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Pedana YSRC MLA Jogi Ramesh on Saturday accused former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of resorting to the biggest scam in the name of Amaravati capital city project. He alleged that Naidu did insider trading and held him responsible for the World Bank’s refusal to fund the capital city project.

He advised TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh to be aware of the fact before commenting on the issue. “Lokesh is describing the YSRC government as Tughluq rule. People are aware of the fact that whose regime is Tughluq rule. Lokesh launched the bad propaganda against the YSRC government unable to digest the overwhelming response to the new initiatives taken by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, ” he said. 

Ramesh also held Naidu responsible for the huge losses incurred by those who invested heavily on the lands in Nuzvid believing the false propaganda by people close to the former CM that the State capital would come up in the area. Later, Amaravati region was selected for the construction of capital city, he said.  

He demanded to know to what extent the support of farmers of the capital region to Naidu’s Land Pooling Scheme was true. The legislator claimed that the farmers of the capital region were coerced to part with their lands and the development of the capital city project was largely confined to publicity. “In the last five years, not even proper road connectivity to the State capital was developed by the previous TDP regime,” he said.

The MLA said that by the time the Word Bank had written the letter pertaining to loan refusal, the YSRC government was just 12-day-old. “How can it be blamed for the World Bank’s refusal to fund the capital city project?” he questioned. All that was looted by Naidu through insider trading would be recovered by the State government, he said.

