Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan gets diplomatic passport

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, along with his wife YS Bharathi, visited the Regional Passport Seva Kendra in the city on Saturday for getting diplomatic passport.

Several YSRC leaders accompanied the Chief Minister during his visit, who spent around 20 minutes in the passport office.

Regional Passport Seva Kendra officials welcomed the Chief Minister. Though Jagan was scheduled to visit the passport office for diplomatic passport last Saturday, it was cancelled for obvious reasons.