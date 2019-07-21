Andhra Pradesh education expert committee meets all stakeholders

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The expert committee constituted by the State government, headed by Professor N Balakrishnan, for the formation of a new education policy for the State met with several stakeholders on Saturday. Representatives of students, parents, teacher organisations and educationists shared their suggestions at the meeting.

Addressing the gathering, Balakrishnan said, “We met the representatives from education sector. They spoke about their problems and made suggestions. Now, we will go ahead with our task to form new education policy.”

He further said that the key issues such as quality of education, student suicides, regularising private institutions, necessity of private institutions were discussed. “We are working on the lines of National Education Policy. In the conversation with the young students, we got to know what they were studying and what could their future be after 10 to15 years of study. This motivated us further to take everything into consideration.”

Members of the committee Sudha Murthy, Prof Desai, Director of IIT Hyderabad; Professor Jandhyala BG Tilak, Former V-C of National Institute of Educational Planning; Professor Nalini Juneja of NIEP; Dr R Venkata Reddy of MV Foundation Hyderabad took part in the meeting along with the officials of the education department.