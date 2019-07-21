For 25 days, no drinking water at Finance Minister Buggana’s constituency

K Madhu Sudhakar By

Express News Service

KURNOOL: Residents of Dhone, headquarters of the Assembly constituency represented by Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, have been deprived of drinking water for the past 25 days. With the only water source–the Gajula Dinne Project–going dry, people are forced to go to nearby villages in search of borewells or to buy water through tankers.

More than one lakh people depend on municipal water. The civic body needs at least 18 cusecs of water from the project to pump to storage tanks in the town and supply the same to 15,000 household and commercial connections.

The Gajula Dinne Project in Gonegandla village, 58 km from Dhone, has remained empty as there has been hardly any inflows into its main source – Tungabhadra dam, officials said. Currently, the project, which has a storage capacity of 4.5 tmc, has only 0.010 tmc.

“Due to the present water-level, we are not in a position to supply even a pot of water,” an official remarked, adding more than 95 per cent of families depend on municipal water.

“As we have not been getting water for the past 25 days, we are forced to spend Rs 5 for a pot of water. The municipal officials focus only on taxes, but are of not much help during crisis,’’ G Mohan, a resident, said.

A Ramanjee, a daily wager from Chigurumanpeta Colony, rued that his family was not in a position to bath daily. Dhone municipal commissioner KNL Reddy told TNIE while authorities were working out on alternative measures, water was being supplied through tankers.