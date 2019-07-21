FP shop dealers’ JAC formed

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Three of the four trade unions of Fair Price Shop dealers in the State have agreed to form the a Joint Action Commitee (JAC). Efforts are on to bring the other union too into the JAC fold.

Except for the ‘State Ration Dealers Association- Vijayawada, the remaining three unions, Ration Dealers Sankshema Sangham, AP State Chouka Dukaanadaarula Sanghaala Samkshema Sangham and the EPoS Operators Welfare Association leaders conducted a meeting here at a hotel in Ongole on Saturday and formed the AP FP Shop Dealers’ JAC.

In this connection, JAC leaders were elected by the representatives. K Subba Rao (Prakasam) was elected the Chairman of JAC and Kagita Konda (Krishna) K Srinivasa Rao (E Godavari) the co-convenors of the JAC.

About 100 members from all over the the State attended and unanimously passed the resolution to request the State government not to scrap the FP shop dealers system and continue them with the help of Gram Volunteers. “We will work for the welfare of the FP shop dealers in the the State,” K Subba Rao, JAC Chairman.