Home States Andhra Pradesh

FP shop dealers’ JAC formed

Three of the four trade unions of Fair Price Shop dealers in the State have agreed to form the Joint Action Commitee.

Published: 21st July 2019 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2019 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Three of the four trade unions of Fair Price Shop dealers in the State have agreed to form the a Joint Action Commitee (JAC). Efforts are on to bring the other union too into the JAC fold.

Except for the ‘State Ration Dealers Association- Vijayawada, the remaining three unions, Ration Dealers Sankshema Sangham, AP State Chouka Dukaanadaarula Sanghaala Samkshema Sangham and the EPoS Operators Welfare Association leaders conducted a meeting here at a hotel in Ongole on Saturday and formed the AP FP Shop Dealers’ JAC. 

In this connection, JAC leaders were elected by the representatives. K Subba Rao (Prakasam) was elected the Chairman of JAC and Kagita Konda (Krishna) K Srinivasa Rao (E Godavari) the co-convenors of the JAC. 

About 100 members from all over the the State attended and unanimously passed the resolution to request the State government not to scrap the FP shop dealers system and continue them with the help of Gram Volunteers. “We will work for the welfare of the FP shop dealers in the the State,” K Subba Rao, JAC Chairman.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Joint Action Commitee
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp