Like red, spicy pickles? Think again, for you may run risk of stroke

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Pickles may not be a very ideal dietary item when it comes to increasing risk of cardio-vascular diseases. Excessive consumption of pickles may increase chances of stroke, a recent study conducted at Guntur Government Hospital (GGH) department of Neurology has warned.

GGH Department of Neurology HOD Dr NV Sundarachary said that the researchers a concluded study on stroke patients and analysed that if any link could be found between those consuming stored pickles and stroke, a predominant neurological emergency.

He further said that Dr Sridhar Amalakanti, first author and Srikakulam-based neuroscientist, who pursued DM Neurology in Guntur Medical College, conducted the research along with other doctors.

The study was conducted in the department of Neurology, GGH between November 2017 and August, 2018 on stroke patients and the data was collected on the quantity of pickle consumed in terms of number of spoons of pickles (1 tea spoon = 20 grams) consumed per day.

For the study purpose, 112 stroke patients and 100 non-afflicted controls were included after their informed consent. Details of ingestion were taken by oral questionnaire. The researchers found that the percentage of pickle exposure was similar in stroke patients compared with higher percentage of patients with previous history of stroke. They found that the association among pickle, fatty, salty dietary items and stroke demonstrated a complicated relationship.

The percentage of pickle-eating subjects have been similar in both the cases and the stroke patients volunteered that they had the habit of taking more quantity of pickles in their diet, but these patients had comparatively a smaller number of years of pickle intake compared to controls.

Simultaneously, data on the amount of pickle intake in terms of number of spoons of pickles consumed per day was also collected from healthy individuals.

He said that if anyone relished red, juicy, spicy pickles then think twice before you savour pickles, as the study conducted by the researchers at the Department of Neurology, Guntur Medical College, warned.

Indian pickles are known to contain high amounts of salt, spices, oils, other food additives and sometimes sugars.

They occupy a predominant place in Indian cuisine and traditional cuisine of South India. There are various studies which warn against consumption of stored foods.

The results were analysed and it was found that the quantity of pickle intake was much higher in stroke patients, said Dr Sridhar Amalakanti, first author.

“Excessive consumption of pickles is a predisposing factor for various non-communicable diseases like hypertension, diabetes, gastric problems, malnutrition and so on. It is important that people drastically reduce its consumption and move towards freshly cooked foods as against stored foods, said Dr N V Sundara Chary, of GGH.