MP Nandigama Suresh slams MRPS leader Manda for remarks on CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

MRPS leader Manda said the YSRC chief should keep the promise made to Madigas during the run-up to elections if CM Jagan was really committed to the cause.

Published: 21st July 2019 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2019 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC MP Nandigama Suresh on Saturday slammed MRPS leader Manda Krishna Madiga for his comments on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. 

Speaking in Guntur on Friday, Krishna Madiga demanded that Jagan withdraw his comments on SC classification. He also said the YSRC chief should keep the promise made to Madigas during the run-up to elections if Jagan was really committed to the cause.

Taking exception to Krishna Madiga’s comments, Suresh said it was an open secret that Krishna Madiga is functioning at the behest of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. 

Speaking to mediapersons in Vijayawada, he said that SC classification is not in the hands of the State government, but the Centre. “Jagan is committed to the development of SCs, particularly Madigas. The ulterior motive of Krishna Madiga is evident from his ultimatum just days after his praise of the YSRC government,” the MP said, and asked the MRPS leader not to hamper the welfare and development of Dalits. 

On the occasion, he reminded Krishna Madiga that SCs were given their due in the State government as well as nominated posts and advised him to stop dancing to the tunes of Naidu. He asked him to withdraw the proposed protests in the districts demanding SC classification.

Krishna Madiga was denied permission to undertake padayatra to the State Assembly from Guntur on Saturday. Blaming the Chief Minister for the denial of permission, he said the MRPS would organise protests at the district Collectorates from July 22 to 27.

