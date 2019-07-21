Punishment for ragging will be severe, immediate: Srikakulam Collector J Nivas

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: District Collector J Nivas directed the police to conduct anti-ragging awareness programme in the Government Arts College by involving postgraduate and degree students. He said that all students were counselled against indulging in ragging, punishable under law.

In response to a news report Complaint box for ragging victims in colleges in Srikakulam published in these columns dated 21.07.2019, he said the students have been given a warning not to indulge in ragging. If ragging is repeated in the college, action would be immediate and severe, he cautioned.

Following District Collector Nivas’s directives, Superintendent of Police RN Ammireddy, DSP Sreenivas Chakravarthi and other senior police officers on Saturday conducted an awareness programme in the college.

Referring to punishments under Anti-Ragging Act, they explained that punishment under the Anti-Ragging Act includes suspension, withholding of scholarship and rustication. Of course, the degree of punishment depends upon the severity of ragging.

Government Arts College in-charge principal Lachanna said action would be taken against those students, who are involved in ragging. He said they would intensify the functioning of anti-ragging committee in the college. Henceforth all heads of departments (HoDs) would be made responsible for presiding over ragging cases.

Anti-ragging awareness boards would be put up on the college premises, while a declaration would be taken from all post-graduate students against ragging.

On the occasion, Srikakulam Two Town Circle Inspector Sankar Rao said they would keep a watch on the activities in the college.