Supreme Court order on police encounters hailed

VIJAYAWADA: The Indian Association of People’s Lawyers (IAPL) welcomed the Supreme Court’s order that policemen who are part of encounters that result in death of individuals, have to face trial.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, IAPL general secretary D Suresh Kumar said more than 4,000 people were killed in police encounters in the country from 2009.

The policemen involved in the encounters got away taking advantage of loopholes in the law. “If all the encounter cases are brought to the notice of High Court, policemen involved in killings must face trial with the registration of a separate FIR. In the name of encounters, policemen are resorting to kill innocent people,” he said.