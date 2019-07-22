Home States Andhra Pradesh

25-yr-old Andhra woman 'raped' by 3 men 

Bike-borne assailants attack, rob victim, co-worker; police form three special teams.

crimes against women, rape

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: A 25-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped and her male friend was robbed by three unidentified men at Chirala in  Prakasam district. 

The victim, from Vithal Nagar of the town, was at Karamchedu Road with her co-worker on Friday evening when the three men, who came on a motorcycle, attacked the duo and forcibly took the woman to an isolated place and sexually assaulted her, the police said. 

According to the police, the woman lives with her parents after her divorce and works at a shop in Chirala. The assailants decamped with cash and a mobile phone from her friend.

The incident came to light late on Saturday after the victim lodged a complaint with the police. 
She was sent to the local government hospital for medical tests and treatment.  

Commenting on the incident, Prakasam Superintendent of Police Siddhartha Koushal said three special teams were formed to investigate the case and nab the suspects. “The situation is being dealt with very seriously.

Three teams of three inspectors and other officials have been constituted. We have already got some vital leads during the preliminary investigation.”

