Andhra BJP alleges no action from TDP on Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulation Commission's chief letter on Power Purchase Agreements

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP State vice-president S Vishnu Vardhan Reddy has said that several stakeholders sought review of Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) during the public consultations held by the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulation Commission (APERC) last year while finalising retail supply tariff of renewable power. He observed that the then chairman of APERC, Justice G Bhavani Prasad, had also sought a legal opinion on reviewing the agreements, but the TDP regime had not acted on the chairman’s letter.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, the BJP leader said that stakeholders had issues with the PPAs, contrary to the claims of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu that the agreements were clean.

“While Naidu argues that there were no irregularities, the letter written by APERC Chairman Justice G Bhavani Prasad to the then Principal Secretary Ajay Jain noted that several stakeholders sought review of PPAs. It could have been because of higher prices in the agreements even though the rates of wind and solar generation prices had fallen, and the long tenure of 25 years of the deal. The chairman also sought the opinion of Advocate General of AP on the feasibility of reviewing PPAs,” he said.