Andhra Pradesh government launches online portal for public grievance redressal

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Citizens of Andhra Pradesh will now be able to register their grievances for redressal under the State government’s ‘Spandana’ initiative. After receiving a huge response from the public, the government has made the process of grievance redressal easier.

“Every citizen of Andhra Pradesh with internet access may seek redressal of his/her grievance, from any department/ office/ officer in the government by visiting http:/spandana.ap.gov.in/online_user,” said Special Chief Secretary to CM, PV Ramesh, on Sunday.

Those with a grievance can just visit the website, give the Aadhaar details and register their complaint.

For the record, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government launched Spandana programme on July 1. Chief Minister Jagan has been personally taking stock of how the initiative is being implemented on a weekly basis. He had directed the officials to clear all applications without any delay.