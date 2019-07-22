Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh State Human Rights Commission has vacant posts, says Guntur MP Galla Jayadev

The Bill on NHRC constitution was passed by the Lok Sabha on Friday. 

Published: 22nd July 2019 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2019 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

Guntur MP Galla Jayadev

Guntur MP Galla Jayadev (File Photo | @jaygalla/twitter)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur MP Galla Jayadev has said that posts of chairperson and members of the AP State Human Rights Commission are lying vacant. Speaking in the Lok Sabha during a debate on the Protection of Human Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2019, on Thursday, the TDP MP added that there was not even an administrative officer in the commission in AP.  The Bill on NHRC constitution was passed by the Lok Sabha on Friday. 

“Appointing chairpersons of State Human Rights Commissions is tricky because of the 1993 Act, according to which only Chief Justices of High Court can be considered for the post. According to the new Bill, a high court judge can be appointed the SHRC chairperson. So, its a welcome move from the Union government,” he asserted. 

“The situation in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Manipur, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Maharashtra is not different. The new Bill will pave way for functioning of full-fledged SHRCs in all the States very soon,” the MP said. 

“Human rights violations are continuing across the country unabated. Arbitrary killings, forced disappearance, arbitrary arrest and detention, torture in police custody, lack of criminal investigations rape, domestic violence, dowry-related deaths and honour killings are being reported from across the country,” he pointed out. 

According to a report in 2018 on human rights practices, the State Department of the United States said that the Government of India was imposing restrictions on citizens. The issue of human rights plays an important role in foreign investors coming to India. So, in a way, human rights violations also impact India’s growth trajectory, he argued.  
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Guntur MP Galla Jayadev TDP MP Protection of Human Rights (Amendment) Bill State Human Rights Commissions Andhra Pradesh State Human Rights Commission Galla Jayadev
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man at New Delhi's Nehru Planetarium, takes pictures of a web cast of the lift off of ISRO's GSLVMkIII carrying Chandrayaan-2 from Satish Dhawan Space center in Sriharikota on 22 July 2019. (Photo | AP)
Chandrayaan 2: India's 'Bahubali' lunar mission launched successfully
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan 2: What makes this lunar mission so special?
Gallery
As the world watched, the 43 metres tall Baahubali rocket with a lift-off mass of 640 tonnes blasted-off from the second launch pad at 2.43 pm on 22 July from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICTURES | For India, by India: Chandrayaan-2 lifts off to the moon
Former Union Minister Ananth Kumar (2nd right), and Karnataka State BJP president addressing the media. (File Photo | EPS)
Ananth Kumar birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the undisputed king of Bengaluru South constituency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp