Guntur Government Hospital to have multi-specialty children block soon

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Works of a multi-speciality women and children (MCH) block are to be taken up at the end of the month at Guntur Government Hospital premises. The non-resident Indians (NRIs) and Andhra Pradesh Medical Sciences and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMIDC) would start the proposed mother and child super specialty hospital with 650 beds at an estimated cost of Rs 65.00 crores to serve the public.

The National Health Mission (NHM) sanctioned Rs 20 crores and state government allocated Rs 15 crores to construct G+2 with cellar facility and accordingly the GGH along with APMIDC proposed a plan to construct the buildings. As per the proposal a 350-bed hospital, with latest equipment would cost Rs 35 crores. But the NRI’s accepted to donate Rs 30 crores for an additional G+3 building.

The Government General Hospital (GGH) is the main hospital at Guntur serving people of Guntur, Krishna and adjacent districts. Presently there are no latest facilities in the hospital for women and children so APMIDC proposed a multi storied building with latest equipment, operation theaters and neo natal services in the GGH premises. Guntur Government Hospital authorities are aiming to complete the mother and child building as early as possible to provide better services to the people.

The old buildings of GGH are incapable of accommodating more floors as they were constructed in the year 1950 and all these old building would be replaced with new multistoried buildings.

There is ample land of 18 acres available at GGH and it will be useful for the construction of multistoried complex by replacing the old buildings. Presently 34 old blocks are providing services to the public and the GGH administration have been representing to the government for expansion of new buildings to meet the public demand.

The Guntur Medical College Alumni of North America (GMCANA) president Dr Alla Srinivasa Reddy said that he met chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy and promised to start the MCH works immediately. He said that the Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy had a talk with concerned officers and directed them to start works in GGH.

The Guntur district collector also conducted a review meeting with the GGH and APMIDC officers along with doctors and directed them to take up works in the end of July.