‘Jagan trying to deceive people on Special Category Status', saysBJP Mahila Morcha chairperson Daggubati Purandeswari

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: BJP Mahila Morcha chairperson Daggubati Purandeswari has alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was trying to deceive the people of AP even after the union government made it amply clear that Special Category Status will not be accorded to the State.

She was speaking at the BJP membership drive in Tenali of Guntur district on Sunday. She said the village secretariat concept would create many problems in the coming days and asked the government to take proper steps for supply of PDS items to the public.

She demanded that the government provide job security to the PDS dealers and field assistants. She also urged the government to announce sand policy immediately and lift the ban on sand mining. She lamented that the builders, construction workers and others were facing difficulties.

BJP AP state in-charge Sunil Deodhar, State president Kanna Lakshminarayana and other leaders participated.

