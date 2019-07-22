Home States Andhra Pradesh

New software to issue protocol, break darshan tickets on trial basis in Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams

From Monday onwards, a new software will issue only break darshan and protocol darshan tickets on a trial basis for three days.

Published: 22nd July 2019

TTD administration

Tirumala Tirupati Temple (File photo )

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: In a bid to allow more pilgrims to have darshan of Lord Venkateswara, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board has cancelled the List 1, 2, 3 tickets and decreased VIP break darshan tickets. 

“The TTD Trust Board firmly believes that this move will help save two hours during peak time daily in the morning. The board is also considering reintroduction of Archana Antara Darshan tickets or cellar entry tickets,” sources close to Chairman YV Subba Reddy said.

They said the TTD administration has proposed `10,000 donation towards Sreevani Scheme and in return receive one break darshan ticket. 

“However, this proposal has to be discussed in detail at the Trust Board meeting and government’s nod is required,” sources said. With this new move that time will now be used for general darshan.

TAGS
Lord Venkateswara Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Chairman YV Subba Reddy TTD administration
