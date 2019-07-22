Teacher in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh arrested for ‘molesting’ six-year-old

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: One six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her teacher at at Arthaveedu town of Prakasam district.

According to reports, the minor is a student of an aided school where the accused works as a teacher.

Though the incident took place on July 12, it came to light on Saturday after a complaint was lodged at the local police station. The girl’s parents, who came to know of the crime after noticing injuries on her body, confronted the accused at the school and lodged a complaint, the police said.

A case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was lodged and the accused was taken into custody. Markapur CI Raghavendra visited the school and inquired about the facts of the case. Meanwhile, following orders from the District Education Officer, the school management suspended the teacher with immediate effect.