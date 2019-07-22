Home States Andhra Pradesh

Trekking expedition to Simhachalam evokes good response

GVMC sports officer Y Srinivas interacting with trekkers before flagging off the expedition at Hanumanthawaka in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, July 21 (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Their joy knew no bounds as they explored the nature’s pristine beauty as part of a trekking expedition organised by Youth  Hostels Association of India here on Sunday. The 12-km hiking which started from Hanumantawaka at the break of dawn concluded at Simhachalam. 

Flagging off the Expedition Sports Director of GVMC Y Srinivas said it was really pleasant to see so many trekkers, including  children and women, to gather for trekking. He said trekking was not only an adventure sport but also it gives opportunity to participants to understand nature from close quarters.
YHAI district chairman N Nageswara Rao said about 92 trekkers, including children and women numbering about 49, participated in the trek. What was interesting was that none of the 20 women participants did not show any signs of fatigue all  along the trekking and they thoroughly enjoyed, Nageswara Rao said. It took nearly five hours to complete the expedition, he said.

B. Kala Jyotsna, one among the growing tribes of trekkers in the city, said it was her maiden trekking and it was very nice to be  close to nature and unravel the hidden mysteries of history from amidst the dense trails bordering the city.  Jyotsna said it was a  breathtaking experience to witness the serene surroundings of reservoir from the view point atop hill. “Trekking is a learning session for me. After crossing the half-way mark, there is no option to come back and have to go forward come  what may,” Jyotsna said

Hema Venkateswari, stage and film artiste, said she had been participating in various trekking expeditions regularly. She said  trekking would be helpful for women to know the challenges better. She complimented YHAI for conducting the trekking  expedition. As the trek came to close many felt that it would have been better had the journey been little longer and this sums up  the mood of the trekkers, said a trekker. They were received by Simhachalam devastanam official Rambabu at the end of the trekking expedition.

